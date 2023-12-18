The man’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, police said

A man was stabbed during a robbery in Rushden last week.

Police have made an arrest after the incident in Portland Road on Thursday, December 14.

Between midnight and 12.45am the victim was stabbed with a knife and had his bag taken.

He was taken to hospital but his injuries are thankfully not believed to be life-threatening, police said.

A 23-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident and released on police bail pending further enquiries.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “Witnesses or anyone with information should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.