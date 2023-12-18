News you can trust since 1897
BREAKING

Arrest made after man stabbed in Rushden robbery

The man’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, police said
By Sam Wildman
Published 18th Dec 2023, 10:04 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A man was stabbed during a robbery in Rushden last week.

Police have made an arrest after the incident in Portland Road on Thursday, December 14.

Between midnight and 12.45am the victim was stabbed with a knife and had his bag taken.

Police have made an arrestPolice have made an arrest
Police have made an arrest
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He was taken to hospital but his injuries are thankfully not believed to be life-threatening, police said.

A 23-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident and released on police bail pending further enquiries.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “Witnesses or anyone with information should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.

“Please quote incident number 23000766549 when passing on any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”