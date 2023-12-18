Arrest made after man stabbed in Rushden robbery
A man was stabbed during a robbery in Rushden last week.
Police have made an arrest after the incident in Portland Road on Thursday, December 14.
Between midnight and 12.45am the victim was stabbed with a knife and had his bag taken.
He was taken to hospital but his injuries are thankfully not believed to be life-threatening, police said.
A 23-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident and released on police bail pending further enquiries.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “Witnesses or anyone with information should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.
“Please quote incident number 23000766549 when passing on any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”