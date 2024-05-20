Arrest made after man knocked out in Rothwell attack
A suspect is in police custody after a man was knocked out in a Rothwell attack last night (Sunday).
Officers were called to Bell Hill just before 9pm after the victim was punched by another man.
The injured man was taken to hospital but his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, police said.
A 38-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident and remains in police custody at this time.
Witnesses should call police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.