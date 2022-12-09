Police have made an arrest after a man brandished a knife outside flats in Corby.

At about 10.15am last Friday (December 2) police were called to an incident in Stuart Road, near to its junction with Elizabeth Street.

Police said a man had a knife and was making threats to a person inside a property.

Police are investigating

A 32-year-old man from Corby was arrested on suspicion of affray and possession of a bladed article.

He has since been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Northamptonshire Police have appeal for anyone with information to come forward.

A spokesman said: “Anyone who travelled along Stuart Road between the stated time is asked to check dash-cam footage to see if they’ve captured the incident.

