A man was taken to hospital with head injuries following an attack at a Wellingborough garage.

Emergency services were called to the garage in Gold Street at about 4.15pm yesterday (Monday) after reports of an assault on the forecourt.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police told the Northants Telegraph that a 43-year-old man was taken to Kettering General Hospital to be treated for head injuries.

The garage in Gold Street, Wellingborough