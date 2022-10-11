Arrest made after man attacked on Wellingborough garage forecourt
The victim was taken to hospital with head injuries
By Stephanie Weaver
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
A man was taken to hospital with head injuries following an attack at a Wellingborough garage.
Emergency services were called to the garage in Gold Street at about 4.15pm yesterday (Monday) after reports of an assault on the forecourt.
A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police told the Northants Telegraph that a 43-year-old man was taken to Kettering General Hospital to be treated for head injuries.
And the spokesman added: “A 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of GBH with intent.”