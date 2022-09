Arrest made after Kettering shop burgled

Police are investigating

Police have made an arrest after a Kettering shop was burgled in the early hours of yesterday (September 15).

Paul’s Stop & Shop in Montagu Street was raided at about 2.30am.

A quantity of alcohol and confectionery items were stolen – some of the same items were later recovered from a nearby garden.

A side door at the shop was discovered as being insecure, a police spokesman said.

