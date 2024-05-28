Arrest made after flasher exposes himself to group of children in Kettering

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A 38-year-old man is being held in custody on suspicion of indecently exposing himself to a group of children in Kettering.

Police were called after an incident in Albert Street between 9pm and 9.25pm last night (Monday, May 27).

Officers say they are keen to trace anyone else who may have been approached in similar circumstances but who has not yet come forward to report it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “Witnesses or anyone with information should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.