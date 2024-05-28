Arrest made after flasher exposes himself to group of children in Kettering
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A 38-year-old man is being held in custody on suspicion of indecently exposing himself to a group of children in Kettering.
Police were called after an incident in Albert Street between 9pm and 9.25pm last night (Monday, May 27).
Officers say they are keen to trace anyone else who may have been approached in similar circumstances but who has not yet come forward to report it.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “Witnesses or anyone with information should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.
“Please quote incident number 24000310929 when passing on any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”