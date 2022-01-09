Arrest made after Corby paramedic assaulted
Police were called to the scene earlier today
Sunday, 9th January 2022, 7:22 pm
Updated
Sunday, 9th January 2022, 7:26 pm
There was a large police presence in a street near Corby earlier today (Sunday) after a paramedic was assaulted.
Emergency services raced to Frith Close, Great Oakley, after the incident at about 4.05pm.
Eyewitnesses said five police cars and an ambulance were at the scene, blocking the residential street.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman confirmed a 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker and a public order offence.
The paramedic's injuries are not thought to be serious.