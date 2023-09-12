Arrest made after 12-hour Rushden rooftop incident which closed road and car park

Watch more videos on Shots!

A man was arrested after a Rushden rooftop incident which closed a road for almost 12 hours yesterday (Monday).

The 26-year-old from Kettering remains in custody today after being arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and a racially-aggravated public order offence.

Northamptonshire Police said they were making a planned arrest attempt when a man accessed the roof of a property in Duck Street just after 12.10pm.

Police closed the road

To ensure public safety the road and a nearby car park were closed by officers, with the police operation supported by Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) and East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS).

Trained police negotiators liaised with the man throughout the incident and shortly after 11.30pm he was brought down safely from the roof, with the road closure lifted soon afterwards.