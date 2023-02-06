An armed robber threatened a Burton Latimer shop worker with a knife in a terrifying raid on Saturday (February 4).

Detectives have launched an investigation after the incident at Premier in Queensway, which took place between 5.30pm and 6pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A man who had his face covered fled with cash from the store’s till as well as tobacco.

Premier in Queensway, Burton Latimer. Credit: Google

Shop worker Kelly Newman was not on-duty but was visiting the store as a customer when the incident took place.

She had been a victim in a similar incident and said she was petrified when she saw the man – who she described as being between 5ft 8in and 6ft tall and wearing a cap – standing near the counter holding the blade.

She said: "It happened to me about six years ago. When I went in and saw him with the knife my gut left me.

"I shook from head to toe.”

Kelly went outside as police were called and about a minute later the knifeman came out and went past her.

Officers arrived at the shop and then patrolled Burton Latimer to see if any neighbours could help them find the robber.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kelly said her colleague who was behind the counter has returned to work but is still shaken up.

She said: “She came into work yesterday but was still on edge.”