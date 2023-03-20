Armed police called to Northampton Travelodge after reports of man with gun at nearby petrol station

Armed police were called to a Northampton Travelodge after receiving reports of a man with a gun at a nearby petrol station.

Officers were called just before midnight on Friday (March 17) to Upton Way, Sixfields. He also allegedly threatened a member of the public.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “At 11.50pm on Friday, we received a report that a man had been seen with what appeared to be a handgun on the forecourt of the BP Services on Upton Way.

Police were on the scene at Sixfields Travelodge.

"He has allegedly threatened a member of the public before walking to the Travelodge.

"Armed Response Officers were deployed to the Travelodge where an air weapon was recovered and a 39-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence."

