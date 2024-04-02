Armed police called to Kettering street after report of 'man with firearm'

Police searched a number of people
By Sam Wildman
Published 2nd Apr 2024, 16:34 BST
Updated 2nd Apr 2024, 16:36 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Armed police were called to a street in Kettering this afternoon (Tuesday) after reports of a man with a ‘firearm’.

Victoria Street was blocked off by officers just before 2.45pm, with one eyewitness saying that eight armed officers were at the scene with a police drone also in use.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police had told members of the public who were watching what was going on to go inside. They were responding to reports that a man had been seen entering an address with what was described as a firearm.

Most Popular
Armed police at the sceneArmed police at the scene
Armed police at the scene

But after searching the property – and a number of people who were inside it – no firearm or weapon was found.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “We are satisfied that there is no wider risk to members of the public as a result of this incident, however anyone in the local area who has any concerns is welcome to contact us on 101.”