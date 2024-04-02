Armed police called to Kettering street after report of 'man with firearm'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Armed police were called to a street in Kettering this afternoon (Tuesday) after reports of a man with a ‘firearm’.

Victoria Street was blocked off by officers just before 2.45pm, with one eyewitness saying that eight armed officers were at the scene with a police drone also in use.

Police had told members of the public who were watching what was going on to go inside. They were responding to reports that a man had been seen entering an address with what was described as a firearm.

But after searching the property – and a number of people who were inside it – no firearm or weapon was found.