Armed police called to Kettering street after report of 'man with firearm'
Armed police were called to a street in Kettering this afternoon (Tuesday) after reports of a man with a ‘firearm’.
Victoria Street was blocked off by officers just before 2.45pm, with one eyewitness saying that eight armed officers were at the scene with a police drone also in use.
Police had told members of the public who were watching what was going on to go inside. They were responding to reports that a man had been seen entering an address with what was described as a firearm.
But after searching the property – and a number of people who were inside it – no firearm or weapon was found.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “We are satisfied that there is no wider risk to members of the public as a result of this incident, however anyone in the local area who has any concerns is welcome to contact us on 101.”