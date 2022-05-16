Armed police called to Corby home after reports of man with knife

Armed police were called to a home in Corby after reports that a man with a knife had let himself in and demanded to sell drugs from the address.

Officers attended the house in Oakley Road, near Patrick Road, after the incident at about midday yesterday (Sunday).

Armed officers and a dog unit were at the scene before an 18-year-old man was arrested.

Police at the scene

A police spokesman said the man was arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon and possession with intent to supply class A drugs.