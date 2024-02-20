Armed police called after reports of boy being chased by gang with machete in Rushden park

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police are appealing for witnesses after reports of a boy being chased by a gang armed with a machete.

Officers want to hear from anyone who was in Hall Park, Rushden at about 10.40am today (Tuesday) following reports that a boy was being chased by a group of males armed with a machete in the Hall Park Avenue area of the town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Northants Police spokesman said: “As with all reports of this nature, armed response officers from Northamptonshire Police were deployed to the area.

Police want to hear from anyone who was in Hall Park, Rushden at about 10.40am today (Tuesday)

"Despite an extensive search of the area, there was no trace of either a victim or offenders.

"Officers would therefore like to hear from anyone who may have been threatened by a group of males or who may have witnessed the incident in either Hall Park or the surrounding area as a matter of urgency.”