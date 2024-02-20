News you can trust since 1897
BREAKING

Armed police called after reports of boy being chased by gang with machete in Rushden park

Armed officers were called
By Stephanie Weaver
Published 20th Feb 2024, 13:36 GMT
Updated 20th Feb 2024, 13:36 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police are appealing for witnesses after reports of a boy being chased by a gang armed with a machete.

Officers want to hear from anyone who was in Hall Park, Rushden at about 10.40am today (Tuesday) following reports that a boy was being chased by a group of males armed with a machete in the Hall Park Avenue area of the town.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Northants Police spokesman said: “As with all reports of this nature, armed response officers from Northamptonshire Police were deployed to the area.

Most Popular
Police want to hear from anyone who was in Hall Park, Rushden at about 10.40am today (Tuesday)Police want to hear from anyone who was in Hall Park, Rushden at about 10.40am today (Tuesday)
Police want to hear from anyone who was in Hall Park, Rushden at about 10.40am today (Tuesday)

"Despite an extensive search of the area, there was no trace of either a victim or offenders.

"Officers would therefore like to hear from anyone who may have been threatened by a group of males or who may have witnessed the incident in either Hall Park or the surrounding area as a matter of urgency.”

Anyone with information which could help identify either the victim or the offenders can call police on 101, quoting incident number 134 of February 20, 2024.