Armed police arrest man after Desborough attack left three with knife wounds

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Armed police arrested a man after three people suffered knife wounds in an attack in Desborough.

The 24-year-old remains in police custody after being arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent yesterday (June 29).

Police were called to Paddock Lane after a woman and two men – all in their 20s – were assaulted in the garden of a house just before 6.40pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They all sustained minor injuries which are not believed to be life-changing.

Police were called to the scene

The man was arrested at a nearby property in Station Road, police said.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “Detectives would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed or have information which could assist with the investigation and has yet to come forward.

“Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.