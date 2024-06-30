Armed police arrest man after Desborough attack left three with knife wounds
The 24-year-old remains in police custody after being arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent yesterday (June 29).
Police were called to Paddock Lane after a woman and two men – all in their 20s – were assaulted in the garden of a house just before 6.40pm.
They all sustained minor injuries which are not believed to be life-changing.
The man was arrested at a nearby property in Station Road, police said.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “Detectives would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed or have information which could assist with the investigation and has yet to come forward.
“Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
"Please quote incident number 24000384083 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”