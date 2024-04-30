Appeal to trace potential Rushden car park robbery witness
A potential witness to a Rushden car park robbery has been urged to contact police.
Officers want to trace someone who was also in the car park at Hall Park when a man was robbed by two others between 7pm and 7.30pm on April 20.
The potential witness was in a vehicle described as a medium-sized blue car.
A police spokesman said: “Police are appealing for this possible witness, or anyone with information about the incident, to get in touch by calling Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
“Please quote incident number 24000231924 when getting in touch to ensure your information reaches the right person as quickly as possible.”
Tyrone Maitland, 20 and of Hart Way in Rushden, has already been charged with robbery and possession of heroin with intent to supply.
He was remanded in custody until June 3, when he will appear before Northampton Crown Court.