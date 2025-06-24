Appeal to trace owner of trailer seized by police in Rothwell and believed to be stolen
The distinctive high-sided Paxton trailer was recovered by police in Rothwell on June 6.
A spokesman for Northants Police said: “It is believed to have been stolen, possibly from outside of Northamptonshire, and anyone with information to help reunite it with its rightful owner is asked to get in touch.
"Anyone claiming the trailer, which has extended mesh sides, will need to provide proof of purchase or ownership.”
If you have any information which could help us, or believe this could be your trailer, email [email protected], call 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.
Information can also be submitted online at www.northants.police.uk/RO and crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information
Anyone with information should quote the incident number 205 of June 6 to help your information reach the right person as quickly as possible.