Appeal to trace owner of trailer seized by police in Rothwell and believed to be stolen

By Stephanie Weaver
Published 24th Jun 2025, 15:10 BST
Rural crime team officers are appealing to trace the rightful owner of a trailer seized by police and believed to be stolen property.

The distinctive high-sided Paxton trailer was recovered by police in Rothwell on June 6.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “It is believed to have been stolen, possibly from outside of Northamptonshire, and anyone with information to help reunite it with its rightful owner is asked to get in touch.

"Anyone claiming the trailer, which has extended mesh sides, will need to provide proof of purchase or ownership.”

The recovered trailer (Credit: Northants Police)placeholder image
The recovered trailer (Credit: Northants Police)

If you have any information which could help us, or believe this could be your trailer, email [email protected], call 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Information can also be submitted online at www.northants.police.uk/RO and crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information

Anyone with information should quote the incident number 205 of June 6 to help your information reach the right person as quickly as possible.

