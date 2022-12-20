News you can trust since 1897
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Appeal to trace owner of dog which bit man three times on Kettering playing fields

Call 101 if you have any information

By Sam Wildman
6 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 20th Dec 2022, 10:29am

A man was bitten three times by an ‘aggressive’ dog on the playing fields in Kettering’s Weekley Glebe Road.

Police have launched an appeal to trace the dog’s owner after the incident between 8.35am and 8.45am on Friday (December 16).

Hide Ad

The victim was approached by a Staffordshire Bull Terrier/American Bull Dog type dog, which police said appeared to be acting aggressively.

Police are investigating
Most Popular

The owner attempted to recall his dog but it bit the man on the back of his calf three times. Fortunately the man wasn’t injured.

A police spokesman said: “Officers are keen to trace the dog’s owner who is described as a white man in his early to mid-60s, 5ft 10in, of a medium build and a beard. He was wearing a red coat.

Hide Ad

“The owner, or anyone who witnessed the incident, is asked to get in touch as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.