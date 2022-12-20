Appeal to trace owner of dog which bit man three times on Kettering playing fields

A man was bitten three times by an ‘aggressive’ dog on the playing fields in Kettering’s Weekley Glebe Road.

Police have launched an appeal to trace the dog’s owner after the incident between 8.35am and 8.45am on Friday (December 16).

The victim was approached by a Staffordshire Bull Terrier/American Bull Dog type dog, which police said appeared to be acting aggressively.

Police are investigating

The owner attempted to recall his dog but it bit the man on the back of his calf three times. Fortunately the man wasn’t injured.

A police spokesman said: “Officers are keen to trace the dog’s owner who is described as a white man in his early to mid-60s, 5ft 10in, of a medium build and a beard. He was wearing a red coat.

“The owner, or anyone who witnessed the incident, is asked to get in touch as soon as possible.”