Appeal to trace man in balaclava after vehicle stolen in Northamptonshire village
A man who was spotted wearing a balaclava is wanted after a burglary in a Northamptonshire village.
Police are investigating after a black Ford Ranger was stolen in Apethorpe between 2.20pm and 2.30pm on Thursday (June 8).
It was taken after a burglar broke into the rear of a property on an unnamed road to the west of the village and stole the keys to the vehicle.
A police spokesman said: “Officers are keen to trace a male who was seen in the area at the time of the burglary.
"He is described as of a small build, about 5ft 4in and was wearing light blue jeans with rips in the knees, a black hooded top, black balaclava and black gloves.”
Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number 23000350381.