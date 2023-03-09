News you can trust since 1897
Appeal to reunite World War One medals with rightful owner after Northampton theft

Jewellery and watches were also stolen

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
23 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 9th Mar 2023, 11:24am

World War One medals have been stolen from a home in Northampton.

Jewellery, military medals and watches were stolen from a property in Collingdale Road, Abington between 8am on Thursday, February 9, and 5.30pm on Saturday, February 11.

Police say unknown suspects entered the home via a rear glazing panel.

The medals were stolen from a home in Abington.
Anyone with information about the break-in, or suspicious activity in the area between the times stated, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 23000089166.