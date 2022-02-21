Appeal to find missing Corby teenager

Police have launched an appeal to find a 17-year-old girl who has been reported missing from Corby.

The girl, named by police as Shola, was last seen leaving her home address at about 8pm last night (Sunday) but failed to return home.

A police spokesman said: "She is described as 5ft 5in, of a medium build with shoulder length blonde hair with brown lowlights and wears brown rimmed glasses.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Missing Shola.

"Shola and was last seen wearing a black coloured jumper with a grey hood, green camouflaged coloured leggings, black trainers and carrying a black JD drawstring bag.