Appeal to find missing Corby teenager
She didn't return home last night
Police have launched an appeal to find a 17-year-old girl who has been reported missing from Corby.
The girl, named by police as Shola, was last seen leaving her home address at about 8pm last night (Sunday) but failed to return home.
A police spokesman said: "She is described as 5ft 5in, of a medium build with shoulder length blonde hair with brown lowlights and wears brown rimmed glasses.
"Shola and was last seen wearing a black coloured jumper with a grey hood, green camouflaged coloured leggings, black trainers and carrying a black JD drawstring bag.
"Officers are concerned for her welfare and would like Shola or anyone who has seen her or knows of her whereabouts to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting reference number MPC1/541/22."