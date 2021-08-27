Appeal to find man wanted over Corby theft

Leon Campbell.

A man is wanted by police over a theft at a petrol station in Corby.

Police are appealing for the public's help to find 27-year-old Leon Campbell.

A police spokesman said: "Officers would like to speak Campbell in connection with the theft of items from the BP Fourways petrol station in Cottingham Road, Corby, on August 2, this year. His current whereabouts is unknown.