Appeal for witnesses to burglary in Kettering village

A back window was smashed to get into the property
By Stephanie Weaver
Published 17th Oct 2023, 15:53 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Oct 2023, 15:53 BST
Witnesses are being sought after a burglary in Church Lane, Cranford.

The incident happened on Sunday, October 15, between 11am and 3.30pm, when unknown offender/s smashed a back window to force their way into the property and stole items.

Anyone with information or anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area at the time is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 23000641645 to make sure it gets through to the right person.