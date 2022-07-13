Appeal for witnesses after man flashes at Wicksteed Park

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man flashed at Wicksteed Park in Kettering.

A spokesman for Northants Police said a man was spotted near to the park’s fishing lake indecently exposing himself sometime between 5am and 6.30am on Monday, July 11.

The spokesman added: “He is described as white and in his mid-20s, 5ft 9in and of a skinny build with jet black hair.

Wicksteed Park, Kettering

“He was later seen heading towards Barton Seagrave wearing a white T-shirt and blue shorts.”

Officers want to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident on Monday or who may have seen a man matching the description in the park over the past few months.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 22000397861.