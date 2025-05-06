Appeal for witnesses after child assaulted at Wellingborough bus stop

By Stephanie Weaver
Published 6th May 2025, 10:48 BST
Police are appealing for witnesses after a child was assaulted in Wellingborough.

At around 12.45pm on Thursday, May 1, a boy was reported to have been struck and grabbed by a man at the bus stops in Church Street.

Anyone who saw the incident or who has information about it, including dash-cam footage, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Information can also be submitted online at www.northants.police.uk/RO and crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.

Please quote the reference number 25000250769 to help your information reach the right person as quickly as possible.

