Appeal for witnesses after child assaulted at Wellingborough bus stop

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police are appealing for witnesses after a child was assaulted in Wellingborough.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At around 12.45pm on Thursday, May 1, a boy was reported to have been struck and grabbed by a man at the bus stops in Church Street.

Anyone who saw the incident or who has information about it, including dash-cam footage, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Information can also be submitted online at www.northants.police.uk/RO and crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.

Please quote the reference number 25000250769 to help your information reach the right person as quickly as possible.