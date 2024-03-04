Appeal for Kettering robbery victim to come forward after men steal her bags in alleyway

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An alleged robbery victim has been urged to come forward after a witness saw men stealing her bags.

Police have appealed for information after the incident in London Road, Kettering, between 5.30pm and 6pm on Friday (March 1).

Two males were spotted stealing a woman’s bags in the alleyway near Sheep Street and Horsemarket before running off.

Police are investigating

A police spokesman said: “The victim of this crime has not yet come forward so she, or anyone who witnessed what happened, is encouraged to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.