Appeal by police investigating claims of historic sex abuse at school near Northampton

Detectives investigating allegations of historic sex abuse at a former convent school near Northampton have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

Northamptonshire Police are currently investigating a report of "non-recent" sexual abuse at the Holy Family Convent School in Pitsford, between 1971-1974.

DC Hannah Roche, said: “The Holy Family Convent School in Pitsford was open between 1947 and 1984 and we have had a report regarding allegations of sexual abuse committed at the school between 1971 and 1974.

“We know it takes a huge amount of courage to come forward and speak to the police about any form of sexual abuse, whether recent or historic, but I would appeal to anyone with any information about these allegations, to come forward and please contact us.

“Witnesses or anyone with information, no matter how insignificant you think it might be, are encouraged to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 19000246883.”