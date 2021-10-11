Appeal after woman racially abused in Corby

Police are investigating

A woman was racially abused by a teenage boy as she walked past a group of youths in Corby.

Today (October 11) police appealed for witnesses after the incident which took place on September 11 in Finland Way.

Between 7.15pm and 7.30pm the victim woman was subjected to racial abuse as she walked past a large group of youths.

A police spokesman said: "The boy, who made the racial comment, was white, aged 15, about 5ft 3in, of a medium build with black coloured curly hair.

"He was wearing a black sports jacket and grey jogging bottoms.