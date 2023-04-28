News you can trust since 1897
Appeal after vandal damages at least seven cars in Rushden street

Police have launched an investigation

By Sam Wildman
Published 28th Apr 2023, 14:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Apr 2023, 14:56 BST

A vandal damaged at least seven cars in a Rushden street by kicking their wing mirrors.

Police have today (April 28) launched an appeal for information after the incident in The Hedges between 10.15pm and 10.45pm on Monday, April 17.

They say the suspect is described as a white male wearing dark clothing.

Police are investigatingPolice are investigating
A police spokesman said: “Anyone with information about the incident, including anyone with relevant smart doorbell or dash-cam footage who has not yet been spoken to by officers, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

"Information can also be shared in confidence with Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”