Anti-social behaviour 'will not be tolerated' at Wellingborough motorcycle meet

People planning to attend a bike meet in Wellingborough today have been warned by police that anti-social behaviour “will not be tolerated”.

Northamptonshire Police tweeted a message saying that any offences will be dealt with “robustly” and any illegal motorbikes seized.

The message said: “Motorcycle meet in Wellingborough. Anyone planning to attend an illegal motorbike meet in #Wellingborough today are being warned that anti-social behaviour will not be tolerated.

"Those committing traffic/section 39 offences will be dealt with robustly and motorbikes seized.”

Policing patrols will take place throughout the Queensway estate as part of Operation Quarrel, launched to combat anti-social behaviour.

In recent days there has been a sharp rise in incidents across the town, and a 48-hour dispersal order is due to expire today (Friday, August 5) at 1.30pm.

The order has given additional dispersal powers to officers to help prevent further crime and anti-social behaviour.