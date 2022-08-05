Anti-social behaviour 'will not be tolerated' at Wellingborough motorcycle meet

People planning to attend a bike meet in Wellingborough today have been warned by police that anti-social behaviour “will not be tolerated”.
Northamptonshire Police tweeted a message saying that any offences will be dealt with “robustly” and any illegal motorbikes seized.
The message said: “Motorcycle meet in Wellingborough. Anyone planning to attend an illegal motorbike meet in #Wellingborough today are being warned that anti-social behaviour will not be tolerated.
"Those committing traffic/section 39 offences will be dealt with robustly and motorbikes seized.”
Policing patrols will take place throughout the Queensway estate as part of Operation Quarrel, launched to combat anti-social behaviour.
In recent days there has been a sharp rise in incidents across the town, and a 48-hour dispersal order is due to expire today (Friday, August 5) at 1.30pm.
The order has given additional dispersal powers to officers to help prevent further crime and anti-social behaviour.