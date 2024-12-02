An annual Christmas campaign to crackdown on drink and drug driving has been launched in Northamptonshire.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From Sunday, December 1, Northamptonshire Police officers will be joining colleagues from across England and Wales for this year’s National Police Chiefs’ Council’s month-long crackdown – Operation Limit – which aims to keep roads safe over the festive period.

Officers will be carrying out extra patrols along with proactive operations and roadside checks. These will be held at different times, including early morning operations, when drivers could still be impaired from celebrations the night before.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year’s campaign in Northamptonshire is launched with a harsh truth from the roads policing team: “Getting behind the wheel under the influence of alcohol or drugs is exceptionally reckless and selfish.”

Northamptonshire Police's Christmas drink driving campaign has launched for 2024.

In the same campaign in 2023, 130 people were arrested and 97 road users were charged with driving while over the alcohol limit. 37 drivers were arrested for failing a roadside drug test.

As with previous years, those charged with drink or drug driving during the month-long campaign will be publicly named on the Northamptonshire Police website and its social media accounts, and in this newspaper. This acts as a deterrent.

Detective Chief Inspector Shelley Nichols of the Force’s Specialist Operations said: “It’s not our intention to stop people from having fun, it’s to keep our communities and roads safer throughout December to ensure everyone gets home safely to enjoy the festive season with family and friends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Although many people are getting better at being more responsible on our roads, there are still some who will try to justify drink or drug driving, however there’s absolutely no excuse or validation for this type of selfish and reckless behaviour. It’s just unacceptable.

“If you think you are safe to drive after drinking or taking drugs, think again. Even the slightest amount of alcohol or drugs in your system can affect the way you drive, increasing the risk of serious harm to yourself and other road users.

“No one wants to get that terrible knock on the door to tell them someone they love is not coming home. So, please make the right choice and never drive when you’ve had an alcoholic drink or taken an illegal substance.

“We don’t take the decision to continue to name all drivers charged with drink or drug driving lightly, however for anyone who doesn’t want to be included on this list the message is simple – do not drink or drug drive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s not possible to say how much alcohol you can drink and stay below the limit as the way alcohol affects you depends on various factors, and the risks of getting behind the wheel, not just on the night when you have been drinking, but also the morning after, could be fatal.

“If you’re out and know you will be drinking, make sure you have plans for getting home safely without driving. If you do have to drive, our advice is to avoid alcohol completely. The only safe limit is none.”

To report suspected drink or drug driving in confidence, call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. In an emergency when life is in immediate danger, always call 999. Or for more information visit www.northants.police.uk/dontdrinkdrive.