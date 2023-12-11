Altercation between occupants of two cars in Rushden leads to police witness appeal

A man in his 20s was left with facial injuries

An altercation between the occupants of two cars in Rushden has lead police launching a witness appeal.

The incident happened in Highfield Road between 6pm and 6.30pm on Thursday, December 7 and a man was left with facial injuries.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “The driver and passenger of a blue Ford Focus approached the occupants of a white Vauxhall Corsa. An altercation took place which resulted in a man in his 20s sustaining facial injuries.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

“The occupants of the Ford Focus got back in their vehicle and drove off.”

Police now say, officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have captured it on CCTV, doorbell, or dash-cam footage.