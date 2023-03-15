A recent rise in distraction burglaries have seen residents older than 70 targeted in certain Northampton neighbourhoods, police say.

Known as distraction burglaries, the recent rise in reports across Ecton Brook, Lings Wood, Billing Brook and Thorplands has seen criminals trick their way into victims’ homes by pretending there is a problem with the water supply, or in one case, that they were police officers looking for offenders.

All of those targeted in these burglaries have been over 70 years old.

Police are issuing advice to help protect older residents against distraction burglaries. Photo: Northamptonshire Police.

Now Northamptonshire Police is encouraging people to look out for older relatives and friends after by sharing some crime prevention advice.

This comes after two Northampton neighbourhoods – Parklands and Abington Vale – were warned at the beginning of March after a spate of thefts in January 2023. Police say offenders were often breaking into the properties via rear gardens or side doors. Among the items stolen are jewellery, war medals and cash.

Crime prevention officer Kate Bailey said: “We know that, sadly, some elderly residents in our community can be vulnerable to this type of crime.

“To protect them and give yourself peace of mind, I recommend that you encourage them to have a lifeline pendant alarm installed so they can call for help 24/7.

“If the resident has a Wi-Fi connection at home, you may like to consider installing a Ring CCTV doorbell at their front door. When activated, the alert can be received on a family member or friend’s mobile phone who can then talk to the caller directly and raise the alarm if necessary. This will prevent the resident from responding to whoever is at their door and potentially letting them in.

“Finally, we ask this - if anyone receives an unexpected visit from someone who wants to enter their property, please call the police on 999 immediately – even if they have gone away. Help us to catch them!”

Report any potential attempts at distraction burglary, or suspicious activity, by calling 101, or 999 if a crime is in progress or life could be at risk. Non-emergency reports can also be made online at www.northants.police.uk.

Advice from Northamptonshire Police to share with older residents:

The key to preventing a distraction burglary is to keep the front door closed and locked. Once the door is opened, the barrier to keeping them out has gone.

There’s no need to open the door to unexpected callers – it’s OK to send them away.

Find other ways to speak to callers – through a window or even the letterbox.

Don’t bother to check ID cards – they will be fake if the caller is not who they say they are.

Display a ‘No Cold Calling Home’ sticker.

Set up passwords with utility companies so you know if they are genuine when they call.

Keep the outside of your property well maintained.

Don’t keep large amounts of cash at home.

Use a lifeline pendant alarm to call for assistance.

IF YOU’RE NOT SURE, DON’T OPEN THE DOOR.