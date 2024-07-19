All four arrested in Tommy Boom murder investigation 'eliminated from enquires', police confirm

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Three women and one man who were arrested in the Tommy Boom murder investigation have been released and “eliminated from enquires”, police have confirmed.

An 18-year-old man and three women aged 40, 38 and 29 were arrested on Thursday (July 18) following the fatal stabbing of Thomas Boom – known as Tommy – just after midnight.

Northamptonshire Police have this evening (Friday July 19) confirmed that all four have now been released from custody without further action.

A spokeswoman for the force said: “Four people arrested in connection with the murder of 30-year-old Tommy Boom in Semilong, Northampton, have been released without further action as investigations continue.

Tommy Boom was fatally stabbed in Semilong Park on Thursday July 18.

“Following formal police interviews, the 18-year-old man and three women aged 40, 38 and 29 have been eliminated from the enquiries.”

Tommy died at the scene of the fatal stabbing on a footpath in Millers Meadow – known locally as Semilong Park - close to the junction with Spencer Bridge Road.

Police had a cordon in place around the area for most of Thursday and launched a murder investigation following the incident.

Now the force says the investigation “continues to move at pace” and Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Johnny Campbell of Northamptonshire Police, would like to thank members of the public who have come forward with information.

DCI Campbell said: “Tommy’s family is being supported by specially trained officers, and our thoughts remain with them at this extremely difficult time.

“This is an exceptionally sad and tragic incident and understandably has had a huge impact on the neighbourhood and wider community and we know people are very shocked and upset by what has happened.

“We would like to thank the community for their support while officers carried out searches at the scene as well as thank those who have contacted us with information which has helped with our investigation.

“However, we would also again appeal to anyone who may have information, however small, to get in touch as soon as possible if they have not already done so. Any little detail may help us piece together what happened around the time of the attack on Tommy.

“Over the coming days, our neighbourhood policing team will remain in the Semilong area and anyone with any concerns, whether connected to this incident or not, is encouraged to speak to them as they will be happy to help.”

Witnesses, anyone with information, or anyone with CCTV, doorbell, or dash-cam footage of the area at the time, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 24000425259.

Alternatively information can be submitted via an online portal or by calling Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555111.