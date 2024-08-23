Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An illegal immigrant who was stopped by police for dealing cocaine has been jailed.

Albanian Flamur Lamaj appeared before Northampton Crown Court this morning (Friday, August 23) to admit possession with intent to supply cocaine and driving without insurance.

The court heard he was stopped in The Headlands, Northampton on July 12 this year and police found 13 wraps of cocaine, £50 in cash and mobile phone messages that linked him to organised cocaine dealing.

Prosecuting, Damian Warburton, told the court that there were 79 messages and photographs on his phone that were ‘consistent with street dealing’.

Albanian Flamur Lamaj, who was caught in possession of cocaine with intent to supply it in The Headlands, Northampton. Image: National World

"There was a photo of the delivery of a wrap that had been left on a car tyre,” added Mr Warburton.

The court heard he had no previous UK convictions but police had not been able to establish if he had a criminal record in his home country.

Her Honour Judge Rebecca Crane heard that if Lamaj was given a sentence of more than 12 months in prison then the Secretary of State would order his deportation after he had served his prison term.

Mitigating, Derek Johashen said that his client had lived ‘hand to mouth’ in the UK since his arrival three months ago.

He added: “That led to him becoming involved in the supply of drugs. He’s been taken advantage of.by people who are far more sophisticated than him.”

The 21-year-old has no UK address, gave police a false name, had no leave to remain or to work, and the authorities had no trace of him.

He told officers he was being given £500 per week to deal drugs.

Judge Crane said that the only option was immediate custody and jailed him for 14 months, ordering the confiscation of his phone, cash, car and the drugs. He was also given eight points on his driving licence.