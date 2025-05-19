Abington Street stabbing: Young man taken to hospital with life threatening injuries as police arrest one man and two boys

Northamptonshire Police have taped off a central section of the town centre – between Costa and the Metro bank in Abington Street – following a stabbing on Monday afternoon.

Officers were called to Abington Street, at its junction with Fish Street, at around 5.10pm, to reports of a stabbing of a young man.

Emergency services attended the scene and a young man has been taken to hospital with life threatening injuries.

The Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance was seen taking off from Becket’s Park shortly after the incident. Land ambulance crews were also on scene in the town centre.

Two boys, aged 16 and 17, and a man aged 23, have been arrested in connection with the incident, according to Northamptonshire Police.

A number of cordons are in force in Northampton town centre this evening with unmarked and marked cars on scene as police guards remain in place.

Detective Inspector Nicky McAllister from Northamptonshire Police, said: “We were called to reports of an assault in Northampton town centre at 5.10pm and a young man has been taken to hospital with life threatening injuries.

“Three arrests have been made in this fast-paced investigation, and officers remain in the town centre conducting enquiries. A number of scenes are also in place in the town centre while we gather evidence of what happened.

The air ambulance was seen taking off from Becket's Park shortly after the incident

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank those members of the public who came to the aid of the victim and who have been in contact about what they witnessed this evening.

“This incident happened in a very public place, and we would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed it or have any information about what happened, no matter how insignificant you may believe it to be.”

Witnesses and anyone with information, including dash-cam footage, can call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 25000289631.

Alternatively, if you have information but don’t feel comfortable speaking to police, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers. It is 100 per cent anonymous, they never ask your name, and they cannot trace your call or IP address. You can contact them online or by calling 0800 555 111.