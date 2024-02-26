75-year-old pedestrian died at the scene of bus collision in Northampton, police confirm
and live on Freeview channel 276
A 75-year-old woman died at the scene of a collision with a bus in Northampton, police have confirmed.
The collision happened in St James Road, close to the former bus depot, at around 8.40am today (Monday February 26), when a pedestrian and bus were in collision.
Up to ten police cars were on scene and the air ambulance was called. The road was closed for around six hours between Spencer Bridge Road junction and St James Working Men’s Club.
Northamptonshire Police has now confirmed that a 75-year-old woman sadly died at the scene.
Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have CCTV or dash cam footage of the collision. Officers are also appealing for anyone who was on the bus this morning but has not yet spoken to them, to please get in touch.
Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident number: 24000116506.
A spokesperson for Stagecoach Midlands added: "We can confirm one of our vehicles was involved in a serious collision on St James Road this morning (February 26).
"Our immediate thoughts and sympathies with the pedestrian's loved ones and those involved in the incident. Safety is our number one priority and we will do all we can to assist the police with their investigation."