64-year-old charged with causing death by dangerous driving extradited to UK after being arrested in Bulgaria

The driver of the lorry faced magistrates last week and is due to appear at Northampton Crown Court next month
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 20th Mar 2024, 11:30 GMT
A 64-year-old man has been arrested in Bulgaria and extradited to the UK, after being charged with causing death by dangerous driving on the M1 in Northamptonshire.

Fethi Kavas has been charged with one count of causing death by dangerous driving and one count of causing serious injury by dangerous driving following an incident on January 28, 2018, on the M1 southbound, just before junction 17.

He was the driver of a lorry, which was in collision with two stationary cars. As a result of the collision, a 53-year-old man - David Levett - died. Mr Levett was taken to University Hospital in Coventry with severe head and chest injuries and, following extensive surgeries, died on February 24, 2018.

Fethi Kavas appeared at Northampton Magistrates' Court last week.
Fethi Kavas appeared at Northampton Magistrates' Court last week.

Northamptonshire Police say Kavas travelled to Turkey following the collision and did not return to the United Kingdom, leading to a red notice for his arrest being issued.

Last month (February 22), he was arrested in Bulgaria and extradited to the United Kingdom, arriving on March 13.

He appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on March 14 and will next appear at Northampton Crown Court on April 25.

An inquest held last year looking into Mr Levett’s death, heard how if there had been a hard shoulder on the motorway – which was an all-lanes running stretch of smart motorway at the time of the collision – Mr Levett may have lived.