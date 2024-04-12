54-year-old with links to Northamptonshire wanted in connection with burglaries
Call police on 101 if you recognise this man
A man, who has links to Northamptonshire, is wanted in connection with three burglaries.
Graham Pinsent is wanted by Bedforshire Police in relation to three recent burglaries in Luton.
Police say, they believe the 54-year-old is from Bedford, but has links to both Luton and Northamptonshire.
Officers are now appealing for help from the public to find Pinsent.
Anyone with any information should contact 101 or the Operation Maze team on [email protected] quoting incident number: 40/15935/24.