41-year-old Northampton woman arrested over alleged social media hate crime is released on police bail

A 41-year-old woman from Northampton, who was arrested yesterday on suspicion of inciting racial hatred, has been released on police bail.

The arrest came on Tuesday (August 6) after Northamptonshire Police received reports of a hate crime linked to a social media post.

Northamptonshire Police confirmed today (Wednesday, August 7) the woman will remain under investigation as officers continue their inquiries.

A police spokeswoman said: “A 41-year-old woman from Northampton arrested yesterday (Tuesday, August 6) on suspicion of inciting racial hatred has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.”