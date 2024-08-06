41-year-old Northampton woman arrested over alleged racial hate crime posted online

Click here for more of our videos on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Police have arrested a 41-year-old woman from Northampton in connection with a reported hate crime.

Northamptonshire Police said today (Tuesday) that the arrest follows a social media post that was flagged for inciting racial hatred.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “Northamptonshire Police has received reports of a hate crime regarding a post published on social media. In response, a 41-year-old woman from Northampton has been arrested on suspicion of inciting racial hatred and remains in police custody.”Northampton childminder and Conservative councillor’s wife speaks out after going viral with hateful tweet seen by 1.5 million