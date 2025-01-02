Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Another 33 motorists have been arrested or dealt with in court during a festive period crackdown on drink and drug driving in Northamptonshire.

Northamptonshire Police launched its annual, month-long drink and drug driving campaign over the festive period on December 1.

As part of the crackdown those caught driving over the legal limit will be publicly named on the Northamptonshire Police website and social media, and in this newspaper. This is a hard-line approach the force has taken over recent years. During last year’s campaign, 97 road users were charged with driving while over the alcohol limit and 37 arrested for failing a roadside drug test. This compared to 99 and 18 respectively for the same period in 2022.

Since the campaign started, officers have arrested 119 drivers. Of those, 88 were on suspicion of driving while over the prescribed limit for alcohol, 30 while unfit through drugs and one on suspicion of drink and drug driving.

Latest names of those charged with drink or drug driving and those arrested on suspicion of the offence

Monday, December 23:

Jordan Morrison, aged 31, of Denmark Road, Rushden, was charged with driving a motor vehicle when the alcohol level was above the limit. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Monday, January 13.

Alexandru Rosca, aged 41, of Greenwood Road, Northampton, was charged with driving a motor vehicle when the alcohol level was above the limit. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Monday, January 13.

Francis Bankie Irele, aged 50, of Old Oak Road in Hammersmith, London, was charged with being in charge of a motor vehicle when the alcohol level was above the limit. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Monday, January 13.

Mehul Patel, aged 41, of Cherry Orchard Place, Northampton, was charged with driving a motor vehicle when the alcohol level was above the limit. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Monday, January 13.

Tuesday, December 24 (Christmas Eve):

A 38-year-old man from Easton on the Hill was charged with driving a motor vehicle when the alcohol level was above the limit. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Monday, January 13.

A 46-year-old man from Nottingham was arrested on suspicion of driving a motor vehicle with a proportion of a specified controlled drug above the specified limit. He has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

A 43-year-old man from Northampton was arrested on suspicion of driving a motor vehicle with a proportion of a specified controlled drug above the specified limit. He has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

A 23-year-old man from Luton was arrested on suspicion of driving a motor vehicle with a proportion of a specified controlled drug above the specified limit. He has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Wednesday, December 25 (Christmas Day):

Mairead Kathleen Hogan, aged 37, of Shelley Road, Wellingborough, was charged with failing to provide a specimen for analysis. She will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Monday, January 13.

Mustapha Atunde, aged 33, of Chalfont Court, Northampton, was charged with driving a motor vehicle when the alcohol level was above the limit. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Monday, January 13.

Tiberius Cristea, aged 45, of Regent Street, Kettering, was charged with driving a motor vehicle when the alcohol level was above the limit. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, January 14.

Michael Charles Edwards, aged 75, of Charwelton Road, Badbury, was charged with driving a motor vehicle when the alcohol level was above the limit. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, January 14.

A 26-year-old man from Braunston was charged with driving a motor vehicle when the alcohol level was above the limit. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Monday, January 13.

A 53-year-old man from Northampton, was arrested on suspicion of driving a motor vehicle when the alcohol level was above the limit. He has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

A 27-year-old man from Normanton in Wakefield, West Yorkshire, was arrested on suspicion of driving a motor vehicle when the alcohol level was above the limit. He has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Thursday, December 26 (Boxing Day):

Bakul Patel, aged 56, of Linnet Close, Wellingborough, was charged with driving a motor vehicle when the alcohol level was above the limit. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, January 14.

Sergiu Iftime, aged 26, of Minerva Way, Wellingborough, was charged with driving a motor vehicle when the alcohol level was above the limit. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, January 14.

A 28-year-old man from Wellingborough was arrested on suspicion of driving a motor vehicle with a proportion of a specified controlled drug above the specified limit. He has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Friday, December 27:

David James Moorcroft, aged 34, of Heddles Way, Desborough, was charged with driving a motor vehicle when the alcohol level was above the limit. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, January 14.

Emmanuel Gyan, aged 39, of Carter Avenue, Broughton, was charged with driving a motor vehicle when the alcohol level was above the limit. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, January 14.

Manhar Arora, aged 21, of Wellingborough Road, Northampton, was charged with driving a motor vehicle when the alcohol level was above the limit. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Friday, January 10.

Cameron Mead, aged 20, of Scotter Walk, Corby, was charged with driving a motor vehicle when the alcohol level was above the limit. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, January 16.

Viktorija Skobey, aged 30, of Beech Avenue, Northampton, was charged with driving a motor vehicle when the alcohol level was above the limit. She will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, January 14.

A 21-year-old man from Northampton, was arrested on suspicion of driving a motor vehicle when the alcohol level was above the limit. He has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

A 39-year-old man from Coventry was arrested on suspicion of driving a motor vehicle with a proportion of a specified controlled drug above the specified limit. He has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

A 38-year-old man from Kettering was arrested on suspicion of driving a motor vehicle with a proportion of a specified controlled drug above the specified limit. He has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Saturday, December 28:

Philip James Moore, aged 41, of Nene Road, Burton Latimer, was charged with failing to provide a specimen for analysis. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, January 14.

A 37-year-old man from Northampton, was arrested on suspicion of driving a motor vehicle when the alcohol level was above the limit. He has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

An 18-year-old man from Rothwell was arrested on suspicion of driving a motor vehicle with a proportion of a specified controlled drug above the specified limit. He has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

A 40-year-old man from Milton Keynes was arrested on suspicion of driving a motor vehicle with a proportion of a specified controlled drug above the specified limit. He has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

A 24-year-old man from Northampton was arrested on suspicion of driving a motor vehicle with a proportion of a specified controlled drug above the specified limit. He has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

An 18-year-old man from Towcester was arrested on suspicion of driving a motor vehicle with a proportion of a specified controlled drug above the specified limit. He has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

A 30-year-old man from Kettering was arrested on suspicion of driving a motor vehicle with a proportion of a specified controlled drug above the specified limit. He has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

To report suspected drink or drug driving in confidence, call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. In an emergency when life is in immediate danger, always call 999. Or for more information visit www.northants.police.uk/dontdrinkdrive