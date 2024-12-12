28 drivers across Northamptonshire arrested during week one of Christmas crackdown on drink driving

More than two dozen drivers were arrested during week one of a Christmas crackdown on drink driving in Northamptonshire.

As part of the crackdown those caught driving over the legal limit will be publicly named on the Northamptonshire Police website and social media, and in this newspaper. This is a hard-line approach the force has taken over recent years. During last year’s campaign, 97 road users were charged with driving while over the alcohol limit and 37 arrested for failing a roadside drug test. This compared to 99 and 18 respectively for the same period in 2022.

Since the campaign started on Sunday (December 1) officers have arrested 28 drivers. Of those, 20 were on suspicion of driving while over the prescribed limit for alcohol, eight while unfit through drugs and one on suspicion of drink and drug driving.

A number of drivers in Northamptonshire have now been named after being charged with drink driving during the festive period.

Latest names of those charged with drink or drug driving and those arrested on suspicion of the offence

Sunday, December 1:

Maxim Ganaciuc, aged 35, of Charles Street, Wellingborough, was charged with driving a motor vehicle when alcohol level above limit. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Monday, December 16.

Sooraj Cherikkathara Suresh, aged 30, of Anglian Way, Coventry, was charged with driving a motor vehicle when alcohol level above limit. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Monday, December 16.

Bob Alain Nyangang, aged 45, of Kingsland Gardens, Northampton, was charged with failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Monday, December 16.

A 33-year-old man from Northampton was charged with two counts of failing to provide a specimen for analysis after he was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of drink or drugs. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Monday, December 16.

A 27-year-old woman from Northampton was charged with driving a motor vehicle when alcohol level above limit. She will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Monday, December 16.

A 30-year-old man, of no fixed address, was arrested on suspicion driving a motor vehicle when alcohol level above limit. He has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

A 38-year-old man, of no fixed address, was arrested on suspicion driving a motor vehicle with a proportion of a specified controlled drug above the specified limit. He has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

A 34-year-old man from Birmingham was arrested on suspicion driving a motor vehicle with a proportion of a specified controlled drug above the specified limit. He has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Monday, December 2:

A 36-year-old man from Kettering was arrested on suspicion driving a motor vehicle with a proportion of a specified controlled drug above the specified limit. He has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Andrian Vutcariov, aged 41, of Lingswood Park, Northampton, was charged with driving a motor vehicle when alcohol level above limit. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, December 17.

A 24-year-old man from Northampton was arrested on suspicion driving a vehicle while unfit through drugs. He has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Seth Tettah Abbey, aged 54, of Doddington Court, Wellingborough, was charged with driving a motor vehicle when alcohol level above limit. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, December 19.

Tuesday, December 3:

A 27-year-old man from Wellingborough was arrested on suspicion driving a motor vehicle with a proportion of a specified controlled drug above the specified limit. He has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

A 52-year-old man from Northampton was arrested on suspicion driving a motor vehicle with a proportion of a specified controlled drug above the specified limit. He has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Wednesday, December 4:

A 54-year-old man from Birmingham was arrested on suspicion driving a motor vehicle when alcohol level above limit. He has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Alan McGibbon, aged 66, of Orchard Way, Cogenhoe, was charged with driving a motor vehicle when alcohol level above limit. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Friday, December 20.

Thursday, December 5:

A 26-year-old man from Northampton was arrested on suspicion driving a vehicle while unfit through drugs. He has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

A 36-year-old woman from Corby was arrested on suspicion driving a motor vehicle with a proportion of a specified controlled drug above the specified limit. She has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Friday, December 6:

Sandu Popa, aged 38, of Tyes Court, Northampton, was charged with driving a motor vehicle when alcohol level above limit. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Monday, December 23.

Adrian Adam Staniczek, aged 35, of Rochester Road, Corby, was charged with driving a motor vehicle when alcohol level above limit. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Monday, December 23.

Saturday, December 7:

A 36-year-old man from Northampton was arrested on suspicion driving a vehicle while unfit through drink. He has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Lucian-Dumitru Nanu, aged 36, of Mill Street, Evesham, in Worcestershire, was charged with failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Monday, December 23.

Christian Bulgari, aged 29, of Weggs Farm Road, Northampton, was charged with driving a motor vehicle when alcohol level above limit. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Monday, December 23.

Samual Barry, aged 31, of New Street, Rothwell, was charged with driving a motor vehicle when alcohol level above limit. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Monday, December 23.

Kian England, aged 19, of Birchfield Road East, Northampton, was charged with driving a motor vehicle when alcohol level above limit. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Monday, December 23.

A 25-year-old man from Northampton was arrested on suspicion driving a motor vehicle when alcohol level above limit. He has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Court results:

A 35-year-old man from Corby, who was charged with failing to provide a specimen of breath after being arrested on Saturday, December 7 on suspicion of drink driving, appeared before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Monday, December 9. His case was adjourned until Monday, December 16, and he was released on conditional bail.

A 30-year-old man from Thrapston was handed a 12-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months when he appeared Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Monday, December 9, charged with driving a motor vehicle when alcohol level above limit. He was also disqualified from driving for 48 months, given 60 hours of unpaid work and ordered to complete alcohol and mental health treatments as well as a rehabilitation activity. He must also pay £85 court costs and £154 victim surcharge. The man was arrested after he was involved in a damage-only road traffic collision in Midland Road, Wellingborough, on Saturday, December 7, and subsequently charged after providing a breath sample of 130 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath – the legal limit is 35 micrograms.

To report suspected drink or drug driving in confidence, call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. In an emergency when life is in immediate danger, always call 999. Or for more information visit www.northants.police.uk/dontdrinkdrive.