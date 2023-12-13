The total, since the start of December, has now reached 38

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A further 27 motorists have been arrested in Northamptonshire on suspicion of drink or drug driving as part of a Christmas crackdown by police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As part of the crackdown those caught driving over the legal limit will be publicly named, which is a hard-line approach the force has taken over recent years.

A further 27 drivers have been arrested in Northamptonshire as part of the police force's drink driving crackdown.

Since the campaign started on Friday (December 1) officers have arrested 26 drivers on suspicion of driving while over the prescribed limit for alcohol and 12 drivers on suspicion of driving while unfit through drugs. 11 have already been named.

Latest names of those arrested on suspicion of drink or drug driving

Monday, December 4:

Theresa Rhodes, aged 29, of High Street, Towcester, was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol. She will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on December 19.

A 20-year-old man from Northampton, was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst unfit through drugs. He has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Davina Smith, aged 50, of Tailby Avenue, Kettering, was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol. She will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on December 19.

Tuesday, December 5:

A 38-year-old man from Northampton, was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst unfit through drugs. He has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

A 23-year-old man from Corby, was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst unfit through drugs. He has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Wednesday, December 6:

Philip Weston, aged 50, of East Street, Long Buckby, was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on December 21.

Thursday, December 7:

Viorel Mihai, aged 35, of Lea Road, Northampton, was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on January 4.

Rafal Pitner, aged 29, of Pilgrim Way, Wellingborough, was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on January 8.

A 23-year-old man from Corby, was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst unfit through drugs. He has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Gabriel Imbrea, aged 35, of Abington Avenue, Northampton, was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on December 21.

A 24-year-old man from Corby was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst under the influence of drugs. He has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Friday, December 8:

Danny Stray, aged 35, of no fixed address, was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol. He was remanded into police custody to appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on December 14.

Sean Mallinson, aged 38, of Dolben Avenue, Stanwick, was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on January 4.

Saturday, December 9:

Jemma Brown, aged 33, of Foundry Walk, Thrapston, was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol. She will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on December 21.

Nikeel Parmer, aged 26, of Grass Slade, Brixworth, was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on January 4.

Blue Gardner, aged 18, of Belfry Way, Daventry, was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on December 21.

A 25-year-old man from Bozeat, was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst under the influence of alcohol. He has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

A 39-year-old man from Northampton, was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst under the influence of drugs. He has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

A 31-year-old man from Daventry, was charged with driving whilst under the influence of alcohol. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates on January 4.

A 26-year-old man from Northampton, was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst under the influence of drugs. He has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

An 18-year-old man from Blisworth, was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst under the influence of drugs. He has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Sunday, December 10:

Piotr Kucharski, aged 39, of Newton Road, Northampton, was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on January 8.

A 17-year-old girl from Corby, was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol. He will appear before Wellingborough Youth Court on January 9.

A 31-year-old man from Northampton, was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst under the influence of drugs. He has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

A 23-year-old man from Corby, was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst under the influence of drugs. He has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Mihai Roata, aged 33, of Counts Farm Road, Corby, was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on January 8.

Court result

Robert Stankowski, aged 58, of no fixed address, was disqualified from driving for two years and fined £1,000 after pleading guilty to driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, December 5.

Stankowski was arrested after being stopped on the M1, near Watford in Northamptonshire, on Monday, December 4, and subsequently charged after providing a breath sample of 79 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath – the legal limit is 35 micrograms.