Two dozen people from across Northamptonshire were sentenced in June after being convicted of shoplifting and theft offences.

Northamptonshire Police has published the sentences for these offenders, as a result of either repeat offending and/or aggravating factors, including associated violent or drug-related offending.

The below offenders were sentenced at Northampton or Wellingborough Magistrates’ Court during the month of June.

Theft sentences for June 2024

Northampton Magistrates' Court.

June 4

Charlene Howard, aged 37, of no fixed address, admitted two counts of theft from a shop in Kettering, on May 19 and June 3, 2024. Sentenced to a total of six weeks’ imprisonment and ordered to pay £50 compensation.

Anthony Rawle, aged 32, of no fixed address, admitted one count of theft from a shop in Rushden on May 30, and one count of handling stolen goods in Rushden on June 2, 2024. Sentenced to a total of 10 weeks’ imprisonment and ordered to pay £50 compensation.

June 6

Steffan Stratford, aged 45, of Primrose Hill, Northampton, admitted three counts of theft from a shop in Northampton on April 28, June 4, and June 5, 2024. Ordered to pay a total of £52.10 compensation, fines totalling £240 and costs of £85.

June 7

Stacey Louise Grant, aged 34, of no fixed address, changed her plea to guilty on one count of theft from a shop and one count of assault by beating of an emergency worker, a British Transport Police officer, in Corby on February 8, 2023. Also admitted nine counts of theft from a shop, committed in Rushden and Wellingborough between March and May 2024, and one count of common assault in Wellingborough on April 1, 2024. Sentenced to a total of 26 weeks’ imprisonment, ordered to pay a total of £60 compensation to the victims of the assaults.

June 10

Robert Mort, aged 38, of Ripley Walk, Corby, admitted two counts of theft from a shop in Corby on May 17, and Kettering on May 27, 2024. Sentenced to a total of 16 weeks’ imprisonment, suspended for 12 months, and ordered to pay £100 compensation.

June 11

Jeffrey Sandadzai, aged 30, of Woodside Way, Northampton, admitted 25 counts of theft from shops in Northampton between January and May 2024, and one count of failure to appear at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on April 18, 2024. Sentenced to a total of 157 days’ imprisonment, suspended for 12 months, with a drug rehabilitation requirement for nine months and rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 25 days.

June 12

Blake Owens, aged 32, of Havelock Street, Finedon, admitted four counts of theft from shops in Rushden and Wellingborough on June 7, 9, 10 and 11, 2024. Sentenced to a total of 16 weeks’ imprisonment, suspended for 12 months, with rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 30 days, and ordered to pay a total of £280 compensation.

June 13

Ashley Nestor, aged 35, of Pyramid Close, Northampton, admitted six counts of theft from shops in Northampton during May 2024. One count of assault by beating and three further counts of theft from a shop were withdrawn. Sentenced to a total of eight weeks’ imprisonment and ordered to pay a total of £265.90 compensation.

June 14

Ian Spring, aged 57, of Obelisk Rise, Northampton, admitted two counts of theft from a shop in Northampton on April 28 and May 26, 2024, and one count of failing to answer bail at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on May 28, 2024. Sentenced to a total of 10 weeks’ imprisonment, suspended for 12 months, and ordered to pay a total of £25 compensation.

June 15

Linda Strain, aged 48, of no fixed address, admitted one count of theft from a shop in Corby on June 14. Sentenced to a total of four weeks’ imprisonment.

June 20

Steven Wood, aged 46, of no fixed address, admitted one count of theft from a shop in Rushden on April 15, 2024, one count of burglary of a business in Rushden on June 15, driving a vehicle which had been taken without the owner’s consent on June 17 in Wellingborough, driving without insurance and driving otherwise in accordance with a licence, both on the same date. Sentenced to a total of 26 weeks’ imprisonment and ordered to pay compensation totalling £605, disqualified from driving for six months with six penalty points and his driving record endorsed.

June 22

Ryan Hutchings, aged 31, of Byfield Road, Northampton, admitted five counts of theft from shops in Northampton in May and June 2024, while on licence. Sentenced to a total of 14 days’ imprisonment and ordered to pay a total of £364.30 compensation.

June 25

David Leslie Caldwell, aged 45, of no fixed address, admitted ten counts of theft from shops in Corby in May and June 2024. Sentenced to a 12-month community order with six-month drug rehabilitation period, rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 20 days, and ordered to pay compensation totalling £1,062.13.

Robert Mort, aged 38, of Ripley Walk, Corby, was convicted of four counts of theft from shops in Corby during June 2024. One further count of theft from a shop was withdrawn. Sentenced to a total of 24 weeks’ imprisonment due to the activation of a previously imposed suspended sentence and ordered to pay a total of £564 compensation.

June 26

Christopher Smith, aged 37, of High Street, Upton, Northampton, admitted two counts of theft from shops in Northampton in April and June 2024. Sentenced to a total of 32 weeks’ imprisonment following the activation of a suspended sentence imposed at the same court on April 24, 2024, for eight counts of theft and attempted theft from a shop, criminal damage, common assault, and two counts of using threatening/abusive/insulting words/behaviour to cause harassment/alarm/distress.

Tesla Streets, aged 34, of Knox Road, Wellingborough, admitted one count of theft from a shop in Rushden on March 15, 2024. Sentenced to a 12-month community order with rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 33 days.

Mikey-Lee Gibbs, aged 39, of High Street, Rushden, admitted one count of theft from a shop in Rushden on April 26, 2024, and one count of assault by beating in Rushden on April 24. Sentenced to a 12-month conditional discharge, ordered to pay £85 costs and £50 compensation.

Terry Roe, aged 39, of Henshaw Road, Wellingborough, convicted of four counts of theft from shops in Wellingborough in June 2024, and one count of common assault in the town on June 9. Sentenced to a total of 18 weeks’ imprisonment, ordered to pay £75 compensation and £120 costs.

June 27

Leon Campbell, aged 29, of Plumpton Court, Corby, admitted eight counts of theft from shops in Corby and Rushden in October, November, and December 2023. Sentenced to a total of 35 weeks’ imprisonment, suspended for 12 months, with six-month drug rehabilitation activity, and ordered to pay a £154 victim surcharge and compensation totalling £260.

June 28

Adam Tiwary, aged 42, of Obelisk Rise, Northampton, admitted four counts of thefts from shops in Northampton in April 2024. Two counts of using threatening/abusive/insulting words/behaviour to cause harassment/alarm/distress and one count of failing to surrender to court bail on May 28 were withdrawn. Sentenced to a total of 10 weeks’ imprisonment and ordered to pay a total of £543.92 compensation and victim surcharge of £154.

James Stiley, aged 34, of no fixed address, admitted one count of theft from a shop in Northampton on June 24, one count of assault by beating of an emergency worker, a police officer, in Northampton on the same date, and possession of a Class B drug (cannabis) in Upton on the same date. Sentenced to a total of 38 weeks’ imprisonment, including 12 weeks following the activation of a previously imposed suspended sentence, and ordered to pay £85 costs, £154 victim surcharge, £100 fine and £100 compensation to the police officer. A forfeiture and destruction order was made for the cannabis.

Darren Bason, aged 53, of St Paul’s Road, Northampton, admitted one count of theft from a shop in Northampton on June 15, 2024, and one count of fraud by false representation in the town on June 25. Sentenced to 16 weeks’ imprisonment, suspended for 12 months, and ordered to pay £85 costs and £50 compensation.

June 29

Eleanor Hunter, aged 36, of Surfleet Close, Corby, admitted four counts of theft from shops in Corby in June 2024. Sentenced to a total of 12 weeks’ imprisonment and ordered to pay £291.80 compensation.

Moni Ghencea, aged 21, of Northfield Road, Peterborough, admitted one theft from a shop in Northampton on June 28, after stealing make-up worth £2,159. Sentenced to eight weeks’ imprisonment, suspended for six months, and ordered to pay £85 costs and £154 victim surcharge.