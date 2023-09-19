Ioan Budea has been sentenced to 23 years in prison after he stabbed his former partner.

A 56-year-old man who stabbed his former partner after her shift at Northampton General Hospital has been sentenced to 23 years in prison.

Ioan Budea appeared at Northampton Crown Court for sentencing on Friday (September 15) after he was found guilty of attempted murder and Section 18 – wounding with intent.at the same court, earlier this year. He pleaded not guilty to both offences.

Just after midday on August 13, 2022, Budea turned up intoxicated at Northampton General Hospital in an attempt to talk to his former partner. Police say the woman had recently blocked Budea to prevent him from contacting her and refused to speak to him, so he left the hospital grounds and lay in wait.

A short time later, the woman finished her shift and was making the short journey home on foot when she saw Budea at the bus stop opposite Cyril Street.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “After trying to talk to her again, Budea pulled out a kitchen knife and chased the woman down the street, stabbing her several times to the arms and shoulder.

“The woman fell to the floor, curling up to try and protect herself, however Budea carried on the frenzied attack, stabbing her multiple times.

“Thankfully, a member of the public – a Northampton man called Joseph Tipler, ran over to help – shouting at Budea, kicking him away from the woman and telling her to run to hospital.

“Budea then attacked Tipler with the knife, slashing at him and causing a cut to his arm, before he then ran away from the scene and stabbed himself multiple times.

“The woman was treated at hospital for her injuries but has thankfully physically recovered. Mr Tipler fortunately sustained minor injuries only and was discharged from hospital on the same day.”

Budea was handed a sentence of 20 years in prison with an extended sentence of three years.

During sentencing, His Honour Judge Gregory Dickinson KC commended Joseph Tipler for his actions and awarded him funds for his bravery. Mr Tipler is also due to be presented with a certificate of commendation from the High Sherriff.

DC Richmond added: “Mr Tipler’s actions that day undoubtedly saved a life. I want to thank him once again for choosing to help and for ensuring that the courageous woman in this case is able to look forward to the bright future ahead of her.”

After sentencing, lead investigator Detective Constable Matt Richmond said: “I am really pleased to see Ioan Budea sent to prison for such a long time as it demonstrates just how seriously both Northamptonshire Police and the courts take serious violence and violence against women and girls.