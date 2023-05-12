23-year-old Northampton drug dealer jailed for four years after being found with Class A drugs

A 23-year-old Northampton drug dealer has been jailed for four years following after he was found with Class A drugs.

Salman Uddin, previously of Northampton, was stopped by officers in plain-clothes in Victoria Park, Northampton, on December 12, 2022.

Following a search, he was found to be in possession of drugs, cash and mobile phones.

Salman Uddin.

Uddin was arrested and charged with two counts of being concerned in supplying Class A drugs.

At Northampton Crown Court in February, Uddin entered a guilty plea in respect of both offences, returning to the same court at the end of March where he was sentenced to four years in prison.

Operation Revive Sergeant Scott Garbett, said: “I am really pleased with this result as it means that another drug dealer is off our streets and behind bars.

“This kind of case encompasses just exactly what Operation Revive is all about – proactivity, relentlessness and intelligence-led stop searches which produce results.

“It also goes to show that officers will not always be in uniform and will patrol in plain-clothes as well to catch offenders out.

“One of the main things we want to achieve through this operation is to instil confidence in our communities that they can pass information onto us without fear and with the belief that we will act on their intelligence.

“This was one of the first arrests we made when Op Revive launched in West Northamptonshire so it’s great to see it come to a positive conclusion.”