23-year-old named as victim of Northampton stabbing at centre of murder investigation

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 13th Dec 2024, 21:57 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A 23-year-old has been named by police as the victim of a fatal stabbing in Northampton, which is at the centre of a murder investigation.

Clinton Obeng Oppong Antwi, from Northampton, has been named by Northamptonshire Police on Friday night (December 13).

The 23-year-old died from a stab wound after an incident took place in Flaxwell Court, Standens Barn, shortly before 5.40pm on Wednesday (December 11). Clinton was taken to hospital, but sadly died later that evening. A murder investigation was launched on Thursday (December 12).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A statement from police on Friday evening also confirmed the three men – aged 22, 23 and 25 – arrested in connection with the incident remain in police custody. Detectives were granted more time to question them.

This was the crime scene in Flaxwell Court, Standens Barn, on Thursday at 3pm, where police were investigating the murder of a man in his 20s.This was the crime scene in Flaxwell Court, Standens Barn, on Thursday at 3pm, where police were investigating the murder of a man in his 20s.
This was the crime scene in Flaxwell Court, Standens Barn, on Thursday at 3pm, where police were investigating the murder of a man in his 20s.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “Formal identification procedures have yet to be completed, but detectives believe Clinton to be the victim and specialist officers are supporting his family.”

Read More
Pictures of the crime scene in Northampton at the centre of a murder investigati...

Witnesses, anyone with information, or anyone with CCTV, doorbell, or dash-cam footage of the area at the time, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 24000735903.

Alternatively information can be submitted via an online portal or by calling Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555111.

News you can trust since 1897
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice