22 arrests in Northamptonshire as police take part in national County Lines crackdown

Cocaine, heroin and crack were seized and 22 people arrested in Northamptonshire as part of a national drive to tackle county lines drug dealers.

Last week police forces from across the UK took part in County Lines Intensification Week in a bid to disrupt the activity of gangs of drugs dealers who travel around the country creating fear and selling drugs.

Members of the county’s Neighbourhood Policing Teams were also out and about engaging with the public, offering reassurance and advice on what to do if people have concerns about gang activity where they live. This included visits with the Beat Buses and the sharing of information about the signs of child criminal exploitation with 360 schools across the county.

Northamptonshire Police took part in a County Lines crackdown.

Visits were also made to vulnerable people who have been identified as being at risk of cuckooing, where gangs take over the home of people to prepare and deal drugs.

Results from the week:

Four warrants were executed

22 arrests were made

15 children were safeguarded

11 adults were safeguarded

30 wraps of crack seized

32 wraps of heroin seized

557 deals of cocaine seized

97 cannabis plants seized

85 cannabis buds seized

57 MDMA tablets seized

£10,256 cash seized

One machete seized

One crossbow seized

Four knives seized

Two knuckle dusters seized

Detective Inspector Carrie Powers, from the Serious and Organised Crime Team, said: "I'm pleased with the positive results we've seen during this intensification week.

"Illegal drugs cause an enormous amount of harm in our communities. We want to get rid of the criminals running these drug gangs and provide help to those exploited by them, as well as educating young people about how to spot and avoid getting caught up in County Lines activity.

“Northamptonshire Police is committed to tackling county lines and safeguarding vulnerable people.

"I want to thank all the officers and staff who were involved in this intensification week and in particular, the Home Office for supporting our activity by providing funding.”