News you can trust since 1897
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Bling Empire’s Anna Shay dies aged 62 due to stroke
All boat operations suspended from Bournemouth Pier
‘Massive gas blast’ sees woman rushed to hospital
Prince Harry in High Court: Key points from his witness statement
The Charlatans announce huge headline UK tour - tickets
Woman in her 20s left fighting for her life - 15-year-old boy arrested

21-year-old US airman charged with multiple counts of rape at Northamptonshire airbase

Court date set for later this month
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 6th Jun 2023, 15:53 BST- 1 min read

A 21-year-old US airman has been charged with multiple accounts of rape at a Northamptonshire airbase.

Lee Bogstad is accused of three counts of raping a woman - a UK citizen - at RAF Croughton between November 2020 and February 2021, Northamptonshire Police confirms.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Bogstad will appear before Northampton Magistrates Court on Thursday, June 29.

The airman is charged with three counts of rape at RAF Croughton.The airman is charged with three counts of rape at RAF Croughton.
The airman is charged with three counts of rape at RAF Croughton.
Most Popular

Northamptonshire Police, which led the investigation with the full co-operation of the United States Air Force, says it will make no further comment at this time.