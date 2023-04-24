19-year-old was killed in 'targeted attack' outside University of Northampton's main campus, police confirm

A 19-year-old who was fatally stabbed close to the University of Northampton’s main campus was killed in a “targeted attack”, according to police.

Superintendent Rachel Hanford spoke at the scene of the incident in New South Bridge Road this afternoon (Monday April 24).

This comes after Northamptonshire Police launched a murder investigation following the death of a 19-year-old on Sunday evening (April 23) after he was stabbed around 8.40pm. The teenager was stabbed and died at the scene.

Superintendent Rachael Handford speaking at the scene of an incident close to the University of Northampton. A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a 19-year-old.

Superintendent Hanford said: “This is a tragic incident and first of all, before I continue, I want to express my sincere condolences to his family.

“I want to reassure them and the local community that we are committed to bringing those who committed this crime to justice.

"A lot of work has taken place over night, and we have affected these four arrests and detectives will begin questioning them today.

“Whilst we do believe this incident to be a targeted attack, there will understandably be concern in the local community.”

Two men aged 19, one man aged 18 and one woman aged 18 have all been arrested in connection with the incident and remain in police custody.

Superintendent Hanford also urged anyone who may have any information, no matter how small, to get in touch.

